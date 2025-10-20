Now that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s volume has hit 22.25 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) kicked off on Friday, up 1.02% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.86. Over the past 52 weeks, ITUB has traded in a range of $4.37-$7.45.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 1.98% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.23%. With a float of $5.33 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.33 billion.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 21.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 692,440.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.18) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.23% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.54% during the next five years compared to 1.98% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s (ITUB) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 24.49 million. That was inferior than the volume of 28.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.36%.

During the past 100 days, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s (ITUB) raw stochastic average was set at 61.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.14 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.15. However, in the short run, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.99. Second resistance stands at $7.04. The third major resistance level sits at $7.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.71.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 36.94 billion has total of 10,780,953K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 56,179 M in contrast with the sum of 7,617 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 18,137 M and last quarter income was 1,966 M.