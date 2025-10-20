Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 5,161 M

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) kicked off on Friday, up 1.06% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.68. Over the past 52 weeks, NOK has traded in a range of $3.91-$5.79.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 315.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -25.56%. With a float of $5.50 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.50 billion.

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Nokia Corp ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 10.40%.

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.07) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.56% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.42% during the next five years compared to 315.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nokia Corp ADR’s (NOK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.21. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nokia Corp ADR (NOK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 45.8 million. That was better than the volume of 22.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.34%.

During the past 100 days, Nokia Corp ADR’s (NOK) raw stochastic average was set at 97.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.12 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.09 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.87. However, in the short run, Nokia Corp ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.79. Second resistance stands at $5.84. The third major resistance level sits at $5.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.58.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.56 billion has total of 5,380,831K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,798 M in contrast with the sum of 1,382 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,161 M and last quarter income was 102,170 K.