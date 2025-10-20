Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 228,000 K

A new trading day began on Friday, with Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) stock price up 4.82% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $11.83. LUNR’s price has ranged from $6.14 to $24.95 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -239.86%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 92.14%. With a float of $106.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.66 million.

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Intuitive Machines Inc is 9.52%, while institutional ownership is 57.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 542,970. In this transaction Director of this company sold 40,254 shares at a rate of $13.49, taking the stock ownership to the 3,494,768 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 17 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 40,254 for $12.02, making the entire transaction worth $483,873. This insider now owns 3,494,768 shares in total.

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.14% per share during the next fiscal year.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Intuitive Machines Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.67. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR)

The latest stats from [Intuitive Machines Inc, LUNR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 12.15 million was superior to 9.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.37%.

During the past 100 days, Intuitive Machines Inc’s (LUNR) raw stochastic average was set at 66.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.13 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.72 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.94. The third major resistance level sits at $13.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.51.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.22 billion, the company has a total of 178,719K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 228,000 K while annual income is -283,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 50,310 K while its latest quarter income was -25,180 K.

