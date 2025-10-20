3.73% volatility in Halliburton Co (HAL) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Friday, Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) opened higher 2.06% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $21.82. Price fluctuations for HAL have ranged from $18.72 to $32.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -29.36% at the time writing. With a float of $848.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $853.00 million.

Halliburton Co (HAL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Halliburton Co is 0.45%, while institutional ownership is 91.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 29 ’25, was worth 169,162. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,550 shares at a rate of $19.79, taking the stock ownership to the 18,769 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14 ’25, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 51,179 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,279,475. This insider now owns 127,101 shares in total.

Halliburton Co (HAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.75) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.36% per share during the next fiscal year.

Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Halliburton Co (HAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.47. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Halliburton Co (HAL)

Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) saw its 5-day average volume 16.0 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 13.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.81%.

During the past 100 days, Halliburton Co’s (HAL) raw stochastic average was set at 45.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.85 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.74 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.64 in the near term. At $23.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.77.

Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) Key Stats

There are currently 852,602K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,944 M according to its annual income of 2,501 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,510 M and its income totaled 472,000 K.