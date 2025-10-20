Now that Permian Resources Corp’s volume has hit 11.63 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Friday, Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) was 1.65% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $12.09. A 52-week range for PR has been $10.01 – $16.33.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 90.07% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -8.68%. With a float of $685.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $701.28 million.

Permian Resources Corp (PR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Permian Resources Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Permian Resources Corp is 7.88%, while institutional ownership is 83.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02 ’25, was worth 67,416. In this transaction EVP, Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 4,742 shares at a rate of $14.22, taking the stock ownership to the 91,805 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02 ’25, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 4,743 for $14.21, making the entire transaction worth $67,404. This insider now owns 107,569 shares in total.

Permian Resources Corp (PR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.68% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.55% during the next five years compared to 90.07% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Permian Resources Corp (PR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Permian Resources Corp (PR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 11.69 million. That was better than the volume of 10.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.95%.

During the past 100 days, Permian Resources Corp’s (PR) raw stochastic average was set at 11.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.38 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.42 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.56. However, in the short run, Permian Resources Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.42. Second resistance stands at $12.54. The third major resistance level sits at $12.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.79.

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) Key Stats

There are 800,432K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.19 billion. As of now, sales total 5,001 M while income totals 984,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,198 M while its last quarter net income were 207,140 K.