Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Monday, Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) opened higher 4.12% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $97.87. Price fluctuations for ANF have ranged from $65.40 to $164.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 77.99% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -7.26% at the time writing. With a float of $45.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 39200 employees.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Abercrombie & Fitch Co is 2.32%, while institutional ownership is 99.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 05 ’25, was worth 131,683. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,392 shares at a rate of $94.60, taking the stock ownership to the 5,880 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 05 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 1,392 for $94.60, making the entire transaction worth $131,683.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/31/2025, the company posted 3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 3.6) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.26% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.44% during the next five years compared to 77.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.76. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.43, a number that is poised to hit 3.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) saw its 5-day average volume 5.45 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.79%.

During the past 100 days, Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s (ANF) raw stochastic average was set at 90.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.04 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.47 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $105.16 in the near term. At $108.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $112.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.87. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $89.62.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) Key Stats

There are currently 47,070K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.80 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,949 M according to its annual income of 566,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,209 M and its income totaled 141,380 K.