No matter how cynical the overall market is American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) performance over the last week is recorded 14.56%

On Monday, American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) was 4.17% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $20.4. A 52-week range for AEO has been $9.27 – $20.65.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 8.42% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -34.59%. With a float of $153.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.34 million.

In an organization with 44000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Eagle Outfitters Inc stocks. The insider ownership of American Eagle Outfitters Inc is 9.22%, while institutional ownership is 99.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03 ’25, was worth 49,932. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,945 shares at a rate of $16.95, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 2,945 for $16.96, making the entire transaction worth $49,932.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.46) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.59% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.44% during the next five years compared to 8.42% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.71. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.86 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.97%.

During the past 100 days, American Eagle Outfitters Inc’s (AEO) raw stochastic average was set at 99.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.79 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.74 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.29. However, in the short run, American Eagle Outfitters Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.62. Second resistance stands at $21.98. The third major resistance level sits at $22.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.47.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) Key Stats

There are 169,339K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.60 billion. As of now, sales total 5,329 M while income totals 329,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,284 M while its last quarter net income were 77,630 K.