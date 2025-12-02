Draganfly Inc (DPRO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,570 K

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) on Monday, plunged -6.16% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $7.31. Within the past 52 weeks, DPRO’s price has moved between $1.63 and $14.40.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 26.61%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 63.77%. With a float of $23.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.26 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 54 workers is very important to gauge.

Draganfly Inc (DPRO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Draganfly Inc is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 9.20%.

Draganfly Inc (DPRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.76) by -0.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.77% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 52.25% during the next five years compared to 26.61% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Draganfly Inc (DPRO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 11.35 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Draganfly Inc (DPRO)

The latest stats from [Draganfly Inc, DPRO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.16 million was inferior to 2.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.12%.

During the past 100 days, Draganfly Inc’s (DPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 32.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.78 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.84 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.43. The third major resistance level sits at $7.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.24.

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 159.56 million based on 5,428K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,790 K and income totals -10,130 K. The company made 1,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,750 K in sales during its previous quarter.