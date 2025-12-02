Venture Global Inc (VG) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 4,972 M

Venture Global Inc (NYSE: VG) kicked off on Monday, down -7.77% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $7.46. Over the past 52 weeks, VG has traded in a range of $6.72-$25.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 53.75%. With a float of $470.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $477.00 million.

Venture Global Inc (VG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Venture Global Inc is 80.78%, while institutional ownership is 18.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18 ’25, was worth 6,157,784. In this transaction Senior VP, Development of this company sold 768,762 shares at a rate of $8.01, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19 ’25, when Company’s Senior VP, Development sold 188,337 for $7.80, making the entire transaction worth $1,469,029. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Venture Global Inc (VG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.3) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.75% per share during the next fiscal year.

Venture Global Inc (NYSE: VG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Venture Global Inc’s (VG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Venture Global Inc (VG)

Venture Global Inc (NYSE: VG) saw its 5-day average volume 8.42 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.30%.

During the past 100 days, Venture Global Inc’s (VG) raw stochastic average was set at 1.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.52 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.64 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.23 in the near term. At $7.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.15.

Venture Global Inc (NYSE: VG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.84 billion has total of 2,448,111K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,972 M in contrast with the sum of 1,746 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,329 M and last quarter income was 550,000 K.