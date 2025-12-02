7.33% volatility in nLIGHT Inc (LASR) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on Monday, with nLIGHT Inc (NASDAQ: LASR) stock price down -6.19% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $35.23. LASR’s price has ranged from $6.20 to $38.62 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -29.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 132.75%. With a float of $46.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.78 million.

In an organization with 800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

nLIGHT Inc (LASR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of nLIGHT Inc is 7.72%, while institutional ownership is 84.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21 ’25, was worth 36,000. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,200 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 99,512 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,200 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $36,000.

nLIGHT Inc (LASR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.3 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.75% per share during the next fiscal year.

nLIGHT Inc (NASDAQ: LASR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are nLIGHT Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.36. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of nLIGHT Inc (LASR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.67 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.43%.

During the past 100 days, nLIGHT Inc’s (LASR) raw stochastic average was set at 73.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.24 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.53 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.99. However, in the short run, nLIGHT Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.10. Second resistance stands at $35.14. The third major resistance level sits at $36.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.82.

nLIGHT Inc (NASDAQ: LASR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.68 billion, the company has a total of 50,786K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 198,550 K while annual income is -60,790 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 66,740 K while its latest quarter income was -6,870 K.