Now that Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s volume has hit 1.12 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Monday, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) opened lower -6.20% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $10.0. Price fluctuations for VTYX have ranged from $0.78 to $10.55 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -87.13%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 26.52% at the time writing. With a float of $64.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.34 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 82 workers is very important to gauge.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ventyx Biosciences Inc is 10.22%, while institutional ownership is 62.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 02 ’25, was worth 2,019. In this transaction CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER of this company sold 1,887 shares at a rate of $1.07, taking the stock ownership to the 467,226 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 27 ’24, when Company’s CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER sold 21,119 for $2.36, making the entire transaction worth $49,841. This insider now owns 464,582 shares in total.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.55) by 0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.52% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.89% during the next five years compared to -87.13% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 17.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX)

The latest stats from [Ventyx Biosciences Inc, VTYX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.06 million was inferior to 2.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.00%.

During the past 100 days, Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s (VTYX) raw stochastic average was set at 85.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.71 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.40 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.41. The third major resistance level sits at $10.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.18.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) Key Stats

There are currently 71,359K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 669.35 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -135,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -22,830 K.