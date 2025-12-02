United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) volume exceeds 2.04 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Monday, United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) was -7.91% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $37.31. A 52-week range for UNFI has been $20.78 – $43.29.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 17.38% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 181.96%. With a float of $59.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 25600 employees.

United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward United Natural Foods Inc stocks. The insider ownership of United Natural Foods Inc is 1.85%, while institutional ownership is 94.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30 ’25, was worth 411,485. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 11,655 shares at a rate of $35.31, taking the stock ownership to the 89,544 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 5,405 for $37.00, making the entire transaction worth $199,985.

United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.01) by 0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 181.96% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 64.43% during the next five years compared to 17.38% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.51. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.1 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.59%.

During the past 100 days, United Natural Foods Inc’s (UNFI) raw stochastic average was set at 55.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.47 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.34 in the near term. At $38.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.28.

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) Key Stats

There are 60,932K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.09 billion. As of now, sales total 31,784 M while income totals -118,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 7,696 M while its last quarter net income were -87,000 K.