C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) plunged -6.27 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) on Monday, plunged -6.27% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.71. Within the past 52 weeks, CCCC’s price has moved between $1.09 and $5.10.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -8.92% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 2.75%. With a float of $77.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.91 million.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of C4 Therapeutics Inc is 19.92%, while institutional ownership is 57.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18 ’25, was worth 2,107. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 669 shares at a rate of $3.15, taking the stock ownership to the 107,805 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14 ’25, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 490 for $3.15, making the entire transaction worth $1,544. This insider now owns 110,842 shares in total.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.45) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.75% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.75% during the next five years compared to -8.92% drop over the previous five years of trading.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) Trading Performance Indicators

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.76 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.11 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.51%.

During the past 100 days, C4 Therapeutics Inc’s (CCCC) raw stochastic average was set at 35.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.15 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.23 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.10. However, in the short run, C4 Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.63. Second resistance stands at $2.71. The third major resistance level sits at $2.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.34.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 246.16 million based on 96,914K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 35,580 K and income totals -105,320 K. The company made 11,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -32,170 K in sales during its previous quarter.