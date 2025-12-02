Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) kicked off on Monday, down -6.29% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $65.21. Over the past 52 weeks, NKTR has traded in a range of $0.43-$66.92.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 25.49%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -14.92%. With a float of $20.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.34 million.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Nektar Therapeutics is 1.44%, while institutional ownership is 70.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25 ’25, was worth 62,802. In this transaction Chief R&D Officer of this company sold 1,157 shares at a rate of $54.28, taking the stock ownership to the 18,971 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25 ’25, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 630 for $54.28, making the entire transaction worth $34,196. This insider now owns 21,585 shares in total.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -2.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -2.92) by 0.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.92% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.97% during the next five years compared to 25.49% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nektar Therapeutics’s (NKTR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.94, a number that is poised to hit -2.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -9.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

The latest stats from [Nektar Therapeutics, NKTR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.66 million was inferior to 0.89 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.68%.

During the past 100 days, Nektar Therapeutics’s (NKTR) raw stochastic average was set at 87.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.89 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $63.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $66.15. The third major resistance level sits at $67.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.91.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.24 billion has total of 20,342K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 98,430 K in contrast with the sum of -118,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,790 K and last quarter income was -35,520 K.