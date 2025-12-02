No matter how cynical the overall market is Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX) performance over the last week is recorded 5.94%

A new trading day began on Monday, with Tscan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRX) stock price down -8.11% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.11. TCRX’s price has ranged from $0.91 to $4.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -14.41% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -5.51%. With a float of $46.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.47 million.

Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Tscan Therapeutics Inc is 18.20%, while institutional ownership is 58.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 1,666,553. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,388,794 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 6,746,141 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,200,000 for $1.20, making the entire transaction worth $1,440,000. This insider now owns 7,946,141 shares in total.

Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.29 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.51% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.18% during the next five years compared to -14.41% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tscan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tscan Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.44. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX)

Tscan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.78 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.68%.

During the past 100 days, Tscan Therapeutics Inc’s (TCRX) raw stochastic average was set at 6.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1064 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1359 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6864, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6550. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0850 in the near term. At $1.1500, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9400. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8750.

Tscan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 57.88 million, the company has a total of 56,748K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,820 K while annual income is -127,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,510 K while its latest quarter income was -35,710 K.