Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 30 K

On Monday, Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) opened higher 4.67% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.93. Price fluctuations for ATLX have ranged from $3.54 to $8.32 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has dropped its sales by -44.05% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 47.76% at the time writing. With a float of $14.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.80 million.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atlas Lithium Corporation is 37.57%, while institutional ownership is 11.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30 ’25, was worth 70,800. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 24 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 50,000 for $4.76, making the entire transaction worth $238,000.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.42) by -0.3.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.76% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.61. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 675.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.92

Technical Analysis of Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.44 million. That was better than the volume of 0.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.53%.

During the past 100 days, Atlas Lithium Corporation’s (ATLX) raw stochastic average was set at 30.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.48 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.87. However, in the short run, Atlas Lithium Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.39. Second resistance stands at $5.63. The third major resistance level sits at $5.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.45.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) Key Stats

There are currently 23,570K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 121.62 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 670 K according to its annual income of -42,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 30 K and its income totaled -5,560 K.