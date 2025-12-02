AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 4,420 K

On Monday, AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) was -6.39% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $56.2. A 52-week range for ASTS has been $17.50 – $102.79.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -80.92%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 44.42%. With a float of $219.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $271.98 million.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AST SpaceMobile Inc stocks. The insider ownership of AST SpaceMobile Inc is 20.94%, while institutional ownership is 34.53%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26 ’25, was worth 560,010. In this transaction CFO and CLO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $56.00, taking the stock ownership to the 387,485 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 26 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,000 for $56.00, making the entire transaction worth $560,010.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.18) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.42% per share during the next fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.48. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1043.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS)

The latest stats from [AST SpaceMobile Inc, ASTS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.47 million was inferior to 12.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.30%.

During the past 100 days, AST SpaceMobile Inc’s (ASTS) raw stochastic average was set at 24.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.83 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.62 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.26. The third major resistance level sits at $56.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.55.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) Key Stats

There are 367,019K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.33 billion. As of now, sales total 4,420 K while income totals -300,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 14,740 K while its last quarter net income were -122,870 K.