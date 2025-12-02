8.67% volatility in Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) last month: This is a red flag warning

Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ: ALAB) on Monday, soared 4.84% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $157.57. Within the past 52 weeks, ALAB’s price has moved between $47.12 and $262.90.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 111.17%. With a float of $133.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.90 million.

Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Astera Labs Inc is 20.98%, while institutional ownership is 66.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 26,786,900. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 33,000 for $157.57, making the entire transaction worth $5,199,810.

Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.26) by 0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 111.17% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ: ALAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.27 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 38.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 121.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astera Labs Inc (ALAB)

Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ: ALAB) saw its 5-day average volume 6.58 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.53%.

During the past 100 days, Astera Labs Inc’s (ALAB) raw stochastic average was set at 44.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.02 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 11.55 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $176.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $125.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $174.66 in the near term. At $184.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $195.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $154.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $143.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $133.87.

Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ: ALAB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 27.90 billion based on 168,904K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 396,290 K and income totals -83,420 K. The company made 230,580 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 91,110 K in sales during its previous quarter.