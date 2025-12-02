Now that Synopsys, Inc’s volume has hit 5.28 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Synopsys, Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS) kicked off on Monday, up 4.85% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $418.01. Over the past 52 weeks, SNPS has traded in a range of $365.74-$651.73.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 33.27% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.82%. With a float of $183.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.46 million.

Synopsys, Inc (SNPS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Synopsys, Inc is 1.34%, while institutional ownership is 92.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22 ’25, was worth 4,945,408. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 9,873 shares at a rate of $500.90, taking the stock ownership to the 20,520 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19 ’25, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 6,000 for $482.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,892,000. This insider now owns 20,520 shares in total.

Synopsys, Inc (SNPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/31/2024, the organization reported 3.4 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 3.3) by 0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.82% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.39% during the next five years compared to 33.27% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synopsys, Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Synopsys, Inc’s (SNPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.51. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.77, a number that is poised to hit 2.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synopsys, Inc (SNPS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.41 million. That was better than the volume of 1.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.37%.

During the past 100 days, Synopsys, Inc’s (SNPS) raw stochastic average was set at 22.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.32 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 16.88 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $440.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $489.22. However, in the short run, Synopsys, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $447.13. Second resistance stands at $455.96. The third major resistance level sits at $464.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $429.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $420.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $411.53.

Synopsys, Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 81.41 billion has total of 185,749K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,127 M in contrast with the sum of 2,263 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,740 M and last quarter income was 242,510 K.