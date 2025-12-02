Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH) volume exceeds 6.29 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Monday, with Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE: CYH) stock price up 4.91% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.46. CYH’s price has ranged from $2.24 to $4.47 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 8.02%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 183.61%. With a float of $113.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.12 million.

Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Community Health Systems, Inc is 18.21%, while institutional ownership is 71.29%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28 ’25, was worth 2,226,625. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21 ’25, when Company’s President and CMO sold 23,875 for $3.52, making the entire transaction worth $84,159. This insider now owns 55,000 shares in total.

Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.42 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 183.61% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 68.32% during the next five years compared to 8.02% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE: CYH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Community Health Systems, Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.32. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH)

The latest stats from [Community Health Systems, Inc, CYH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.68 million was superior to 2.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.97%.

During the past 100 days, Community Health Systems, Inc’s (CYH) raw stochastic average was set at 60.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.18 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.07. The third major resistance level sits at $4.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.93.

Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE: CYH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 502.83 million, the company has a total of 138,520K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,634 M while annual income is -516,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,087 M while its latest quarter income was 130,000 K.