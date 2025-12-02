Energy Transfer LP (ET) soared 0.72 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Monday, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) opened higher 0.72% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $16.71. Price fluctuations for ET have ranged from $14.60 to $21.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -0.73% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.16% at the time writing. With a float of $3.05 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.43 billion.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Energy Transfer LP is 11.14%, while institutional ownership is 28.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19 ’25, was worth 16,950,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000,000 shares at a rate of $16.95, taking the stock ownership to the 104,577,803 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 20 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 1,000,000 for $16.81, making the entire transaction worth $16,810,000. This insider now owns 105,577,803 shares in total.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.37) by -0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.16% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.65% during the next five years compared to -0.73% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Energy Transfer LP (ET). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.14. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) saw its 5-day average volume 14.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 14.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.66%.

During the past 100 days, Energy Transfer LP’s (ET) raw stochastic average was set at 32.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.27 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.91 in the near term. At $16.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.51.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Key Stats

There are currently 3,433,387K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 57.78 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 82,671 M according to its annual income of 4,448 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,954 M and its income totaled 959,000 K.