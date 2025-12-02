Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Monday, Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) was -2.19% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $4.57. A 52-week range for JBLU has been $3.34 – $8.31.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -123.49%. With a float of $294.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $353.00 million.

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Jetblue Airways Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Jetblue Airways Corp is 19.15%, while institutional ownership is 69.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11 ’25, was worth 2,237. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 505 shares at a rate of $4.43, taking the stock ownership to the 155,495 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 505 for $4.43, making the entire transaction worth $2,237.

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.3) by 0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -123.49% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 14.67 million. That was inferior than the volume of 22.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.66%.

During the past 100 days, Jetblue Airways Corp’s (JBLU) raw stochastic average was set at 28.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.16 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.82. However, in the short run, Jetblue Airways Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.51. Second resistance stands at $4.55. The third major resistance level sits at $4.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.31.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) Key Stats

There are 363,711K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.63 billion. As of now, sales total 9,279 M while income totals -795,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,322 M while its last quarter net income were -143,000 K.

