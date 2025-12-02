Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE) volume exceeds 0.6 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Monday, Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE) opened higher 3.22% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $18.95. Price fluctuations for HELE have ranged from $17.01 to $75.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company slipped by -2.26% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -43.73% at the time writing. With a float of $22.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.96 million.

Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Helen of Troy Ltd is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 100.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 16 ’25, was worth 9,948. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company bought 435 shares at a rate of $22.87, taking the stock ownership to the 24,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,000 for $21.47, making the entire transaction worth $214,700. This insider now owns 135,932 shares in total.

Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/30/2024, the company posted 2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 2.58) by 0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.73% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -28.70, a number that is poised to hit 1.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE)

Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.86 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.24%.

During the past 100 days, Helen of Troy Ltd’s (HELE) raw stochastic average was set at 24.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.93 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.11 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.11 in the near term. At $20.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.67.

Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE) Key Stats

There are currently 23,029K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 450.45 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,908 M according to its annual income of 123,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 431,780 K and its income totaled -308,640 K.