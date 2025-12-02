Now that Victoria’s Secret & Co’s volume has hit 3.37 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) stock price up 6.75% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $41.33. VSCO’s price has ranged from $13.76 to $48.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -21.18%. With a float of $68.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.00 million.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Victoria’s Secret & Co is 14.39%, while institutional ownership is 89.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03 ’25, was worth 3,431,620. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 212,500 shares at a rate of $16.15, taking the stock ownership to the 10,310,631 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 584,000 for $18.48, making the entire transaction worth $10,793,955. This insider now owns 10,098,131 shares in total.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.5 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.18% per share during the next fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Victoria’s Secret & Co’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.36. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO)

The latest stats from [Victoria’s Secret & Co, VSCO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.58 million was inferior to 3.17 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.86%.

During the past 100 days, Victoria’s Secret & Co’s (VSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 99.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.02 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.37 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $46.87. The third major resistance level sits at $49.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.76.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.54 billion, the company has a total of 80,164K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,230 M while annual income is 165,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,459 M while its latest quarter income was 16,000 K.