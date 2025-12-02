3.82% volatility in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) last month: This is a red flag warning

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) kicked off on Monday, up 3.18% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $128.68. Over the past 52 weeks, WYNN has traded in a range of $65.25-$134.23.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 30.52% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -23.71%. With a float of $74.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.98 million.

Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Ltd is 28.07%, while institutional ownership is 66.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02 ’25, was worth 554,750. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,438 shares at a rate of $125.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,066 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 4,438 for $125.00, making the entire transaction worth $554,750.

Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 2.42 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 1.27) by 1.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.71% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.66% during the next five years compared to 30.52% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Wynn Resorts Ltd’s (WYNN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.53, a number that is poised to hit 1.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.25 million. That was better than the volume of 2.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.53%.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Ltd’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 94.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.27 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.55 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $123.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.21. However, in the short run, Wynn Resorts Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $134.45. Second resistance stands at $136.13. The third major resistance level sits at $137.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $131.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $129.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $128.28.

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.80 billion has total of 103,974K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,128 M in contrast with the sum of 501,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,834 M and last quarter income was 88,340 K.