Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 32,310 K

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) on Monday, plunged -9.13% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.41. Within the past 52 weeks, EDIT’s price has moved between $0.91 and $4.54.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -1.48% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.20%. With a float of $97.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.62 million.

Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Editas Medicine Inc is 0.57%, while institutional ownership is 45.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 03 ’25, was worth 17,500. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 03 ’25, when Company’s EVP, CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER sold 710 for $2.60, making the entire transaction worth $1,843. This insider now owns 69,490 shares in total.

Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.33) by -0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.82% during the next five years compared to -1.48% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.86 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.26 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.03%.

During the past 100 days, Editas Medicine Inc’s (EDIT) raw stochastic average was set at 4.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.17 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.33 in the near term. At $2.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.89.

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 213.78 million based on 97,619K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 32,310 K and income totals -237,090 K. The company made 7,540 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -25,120 K in sales during its previous quarter.