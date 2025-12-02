Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

On Monday, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA) was 3.09% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. A 52-week range for PCSA has been $0.15 – $1.50.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 22.65%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 89.15%. With a float of $49.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.86 million.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc is 13.07%, while institutional ownership is 3.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27 ’25, was worth 9,889. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,400 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 12,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 87,200 for $0.80, making the entire transaction worth $69,542. This insider now owns 87,200 shares in total.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.74 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.92) by 0.18.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.15% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 62.14% during the next five years compared to 22.65% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA)

The latest stats from [Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc, PCSA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.95 million was inferior to 8.85 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.07%.

During the past 100 days, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (PCSA) raw stochastic average was set at 26.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0299 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0304 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3006, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2928. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2757. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2845. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2991. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2523, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2377. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2289.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA) Key Stats

There are 56,644K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.12 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -11,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -3,440 K.