No matter how cynical the overall market is Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) performance over the last week is recorded 8.47%

On Monday, Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) opened higher 6.14% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.74. Price fluctuations for ASRT have ranged from $0.51 to $1.08 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 55.01% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -72.83% at the time writing. With a float of $93.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.25 million.

Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Assertio Holdings Inc is 3.15%, while institutional ownership is 26.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10 ’25, was worth 6,806. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,959 shares at a rate of $0.76, taking the stock ownership to the 98,541 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 8,959 for $0.76, making the entire transaction worth $6,806.

Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.01) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.83% per share during the next fiscal year.

Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.43. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.42 million. That was better than the volume of 0.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.71%.

During the past 100 days, Assertio Holdings Inc’s (ASRT) raw stochastic average was set at 36.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0601 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0394 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8197, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7382. However, in the short run, Assertio Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8009. Second resistance stands at $0.8218. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8622. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7396, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6992. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6783.

Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) Key Stats

There are currently 96,252K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 75.09 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 124,960 K according to its annual income of -21,580 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 49,460 K and its income totaled 11,450 K.