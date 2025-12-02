MaxLinear Inc (MXL)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ: MXL) on Monday, soared 3.28% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.57. Within the past 52 weeks, MXL’s price has moved between $8.35 and $25.73.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -59.94%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 132.02%. With a float of $81.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.37 million.

MaxLinear Inc (MXL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MaxLinear Inc is 6.80%, while institutional ownership is 86.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 30 ’25, was worth 319,354. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,747 shares at a rate of $15.39, taking the stock ownership to the 12,141 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 29 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 9,055 for $15.87, making the entire transaction worth $143,697. This insider now owns 32,888 shares in total.

MaxLinear Inc (MXL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.13) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.02% per share during the next fiscal year.

MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ: MXL) Trading Performance Indicators

MaxLinear Inc (MXL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.08 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MaxLinear Inc (MXL)

The latest stats from [MaxLinear Inc, MXL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.54 million was superior to 1.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.25%.

During the past 100 days, MaxLinear Inc’s (MXL) raw stochastic average was set at 45.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.78 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.83 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.89. The third major resistance level sits at $17.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.37.

MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ: MXL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.40 billion based on 87,373K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 360,530 K and income totals -245,200 K. The company made 126,460 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -45,490 K in sales during its previous quarter.