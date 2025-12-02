No matter how cynical the overall market is Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (LXEO) performance over the last week is recorded -1.55%

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LXEO) kicked off on Monday, down -9.53% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $9.86. Over the past 52 weeks, LXEO has traded in a range of $1.45-$10.38.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -99.98% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 36.70%. With a float of $60.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.99 million.

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (LXEO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Lexeo Therapeutics Inc is 17.40%, while institutional ownership is 75.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18 ’25, was worth 10,447. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,127 shares at a rate of $9.27, taking the stock ownership to the 240,991 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18 ’25, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 615 for $9.27, making the entire transaction worth $5,701. This insider now owns 72,646 shares in total.

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (LXEO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.78 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.78) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.91% during the next five years compared to -99.98% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LXEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lexeo Therapeutics Inc’s (LXEO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LXEO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.96 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.94%.

During the past 100 days, Lexeo Therapeutics Inc’s (LXEO) raw stochastic average was set at 78.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.65 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.49 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.60 in the near term. At $10.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.54.

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LXEO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 651.05 million has total of 72,987K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -98,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -20,280 K.