Chegg Inc (CHGG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 77,740 K

A new trading day began on Monday, with Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) stock price down -9.55% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.97. CHGG’s price has ranged from $0.44 to $2.72 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has dropped its sales by -151.46% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -105.06%. With a float of $95.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.78 million.

Chegg Inc (CHGG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Chegg Inc is 12.96%, while institutional ownership is 47.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06 ’25, was worth 39,554. In this transaction Director of this company sold 27,973 shares at a rate of $1.41, taking the stock ownership to the 85,742 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 27,973 for $1.41, making the entire transaction worth $39,559.

Chegg Inc (CHGG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.17 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -105.06% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Chegg Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.95. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.15 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.92%.

During the past 100 days, Chegg Inc’s (CHGG) raw stochastic average was set at 2.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1082 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1332 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2304, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1364. However, in the short run, Chegg Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9307. Second resistance stands at $0.9866. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0170. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8444, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8140. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7581.

Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 95.58 million, the company has a total of 109,273K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 617,570 K while annual income is -837,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 77,740 K while its latest quarter income was -17,470 K.