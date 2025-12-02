Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 7,410 M

On Monday, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) opened higher 3.36% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $45.8. Price fluctuations for KNX have ranged from $36.69 to $61.51 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -16.59%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 26.52% at the time writing. With a float of $157.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.31 million.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Trucking industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc is 3.16%, while institutional ownership is 95.78%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07 ’25, was worth 193,669. In this transaction EVP and CAO of this company sold 4,300 shares at a rate of $45.04, taking the stock ownership to the 5,644 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 03 ’25, when Company’s EVP – Operations sold 3,420 for $43.41, making the entire transaction worth $148,465. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.33) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.52% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.79% during the next five years compared to -16.59% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.33. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

The latest stats from [Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, KNX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.11 million was inferior to 3.03 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.62%.

During the past 100 days, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s (KNX) raw stochastic average was set at 89.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.39 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.42 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $48.70. The third major resistance level sits at $49.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) Key Stats

There are currently 162,339K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,410 M according to its annual income of 117,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,927 M and its income totaled 7,860 K.