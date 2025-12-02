5.92% volatility in Bumble Inc (BMBL) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Monday, Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) was 3.38% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $3.55. A 52-week range for BMBL has been $3.18 – $9.03.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 55.13%. With a float of $63.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.69 million.

Bumble Inc (BMBL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bumble Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Bumble Inc is 43.29%, while institutional ownership is 74.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06 ’25, was worth 15,745. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,707 shares at a rate of $5.82, taking the stock ownership to the 71,120 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 2,707 for $5.82, making the entire transaction worth $15,745.

Bumble Inc (BMBL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.35) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.13% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bumble Inc (BMBL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.48. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bumble Inc (BMBL)

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) saw its 5-day average volume 2.74 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.83%.

During the past 100 days, Bumble Inc’s (BMBL) raw stochastic average was set at 8.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.21 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.30 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.81 in the near term. At $3.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.15.

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) Key Stats

There are 112,739K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 413.75 million. As of now, sales total 1,072 M while income totals -557,010 K. Its latest quarter income was 246,160 K while its last quarter net income were 37,340 K.