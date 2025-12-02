Now that Revolve Group Inc’s volume has hit 0.82 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) on Monday, soared 3.39% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $24.17. Within the past 52 weeks, RVLV’s price has moved between $16.80 and $39.58.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12.68%. With a float of $40.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.42 million.

Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Revolve Group Inc is 43.70%, while institutional ownership is 64.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03 ’25, was worth 325,962. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 12,566 shares at a rate of $25.94, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 12,566 for $25.94, making the entire transaction worth $325,962. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.1) by 0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.68% per share during the next fiscal year.

Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) Trading Performance Indicators

Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.62 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.82 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.60%.

During the past 100 days, Revolve Group Inc’s (RVLV) raw stochastic average was set at 97.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.05 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.94 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.86. However, in the short run, Revolve Group Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.58. Second resistance stands at $26.16. The third major resistance level sits at $27.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.42.

Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.78 billion based on 71,334K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,130 M and income totals 49,560 K. The company made 295,630 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 21,180 K in sales during its previous quarter.