Pulmonx Corp (LUNG) volume exceeds 1.64 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Pulmonx Corp (NASDAQ: LUNG) kicked off on Monday, up 8.64% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.62. Over the past 52 weeks, LUNG has traded in a range of $1.31-$9.37.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -19.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1.62%. With a float of $38.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.25 million.

Pulmonx Corp (LUNG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Pulmonx Corp is 6.96%, while institutional ownership is 77.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02 ’25, was worth 15,437. In this transaction PRESIDENT AND CEO of this company sold 9,648 shares at a rate of $1.60, taking the stock ownership to the 358,967 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer & PAO sold 7,936 for $1.60, making the entire transaction worth $12,698. This insider now owns 208,489 shares in total.

Pulmonx Corp (LUNG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.33 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.45) by 0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.62% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.12% during the next five years compared to -19.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pulmonx Corp (NASDAQ: LUNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pulmonx Corp’s (LUNG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.15. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)

The latest stats from [Pulmonx Corp, LUNG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.9 million was inferior to 1.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.42%.

During the past 100 days, Pulmonx Corp’s (LUNG) raw stochastic average was set at 17.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1493 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1711 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6860, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4489. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8400. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9200. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0550. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6250, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4900. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4100.

Pulmonx Corp (NASDAQ: LUNG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 72.59 million has total of 41,247K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 83,790 K in contrast with the sum of -56,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 21,500 K and last quarter income was -13,960 K.