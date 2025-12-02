Pulmonx Corp (LUNG) volume exceeds 1.64 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Zack King

Top Picks

Pulmonx Corp (NASDAQ: LUNG) kicked off on Monday, up 8.64% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.62. Over the past 52 weeks, LUNG has traded in a range of $1.31-$9.37.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -19.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1.62%. With a float of $38.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.25 million.

Pulmonx Corp (LUNG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Pulmonx Corp is 6.96%, while institutional ownership is 77.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02 ’25, was worth 15,437. In this transaction PRESIDENT AND CEO of this company sold 9,648 shares at a rate of $1.60, taking the stock ownership to the 358,967 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer & PAO sold 7,936 for $1.60, making the entire transaction worth $12,698. This insider now owns 208,489 shares in total.

Pulmonx Corp (LUNG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.33 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.45) by 0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.62% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.12% during the next five years compared to -19.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pulmonx Corp (NASDAQ: LUNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pulmonx Corp’s (LUNG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.15. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)

The latest stats from [Pulmonx Corp, LUNG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.9 million was inferior to 1.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.42%.

During the past 100 days, Pulmonx Corp’s (LUNG) raw stochastic average was set at 17.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1493 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1711 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6860, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4489. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8400. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9200. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0550. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6250, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4900. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4100.

Pulmonx Corp (NASDAQ: LUNG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 72.59 million has total of 41,247K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 83,790 K in contrast with the sum of -56,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 21,500 K and last quarter income was -13,960 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.