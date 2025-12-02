SM Energy Co (SM) soared 3.41 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on Monday, with SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) stock price up 3.41% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $19.05. SM’s price has ranged from $17.58 to $45.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -18.52%. With a float of $112.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.55 million.

SM Energy Co (SM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of SM Energy Co is 1.67%, while institutional ownership is 103.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17 ’25, was worth 220,114. In this transaction Senior Vice President – Utah of this company sold 7,726 shares at a rate of $28.49, taking the stock ownership to the 23,668 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 7,726 for $28.49, making the entire transaction worth $220,122.

SM Energy Co (SM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 1.91 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.52% per share during the next fiscal year.

SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SM Energy Co’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.56. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SM Energy Co (SM)

SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) saw its 5-day average volume 2.53 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.81%.

During the past 100 days, SM Energy Co’s (SM) raw stochastic average was set at 18.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.87 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.04 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.94 in the near term. At $20.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.58.

SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.26 billion, the company has a total of 114,554K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,690 M while annual income is 770,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 811,590 K while its latest quarter income was 155,090 K.