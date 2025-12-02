New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) soared 3.07 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) kicked off on Monday, up 3.07% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $51.14. Over the past 52 weeks, EDU has traded in a range of $40.66-$68.53.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales slided by -2.63%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.03%. With a float of $157.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.53 million.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR is 3.65%, while institutional ownership is 33.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 22 ’25, was worth 1,299,725.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 11/30/2024, the organization reported 0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.3) by -0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.03% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.97% during the next five years compared to -2.63% drop over the previous five years of trading.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR’s (EDU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU)

The latest stats from [New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR, EDU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.09 million was inferior to 1.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.96%.

During the past 100 days, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR’s (EDU) raw stochastic average was set at 55.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.19 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.44 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $54.86. The third major resistance level sits at $55.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.53.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.62 billion has total of 158,029K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,900 M in contrast with the sum of 371,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,523 M and last quarter income was 240,720 K.