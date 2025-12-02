Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) volume exceeds 14.15 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) on Monday, soared 5.57% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $94.87. Within the past 52 weeks, NBIS’s price has moved between $18.31 and $141.10.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -3.41% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -60.00%. With a float of $202.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.16 million.

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nebius Group N.V is 18.75%, while institutional ownership is 37.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 01 ’25, was worth 4,210,652. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 49,504 for $89.19, making the entire transaction worth $4,415,261.

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.39) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.93% during the next five years compared to -3.41% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.59 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 72.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nebius Group N.V (NBIS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 20.02 million. That was better than the volume of 15.19 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.00%.

During the past 100 days, Nebius Group N.V’s (NBIS) raw stochastic average was set at 57.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.30 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 6.66 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.39. However, in the short run, Nebius Group N.V’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $104.83. Second resistance stands at $109.51. The third major resistance level sits at $117.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $92.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $79.65.

Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.95 billion based on 251,807K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 117,500 K and income totals -641,400 K. The company made 146,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -119,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.