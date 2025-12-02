Now that FinVolution Group ADR’s volume has hit 3.28 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Monday, FinVolution Group ADR (NYSE: FINV) was 3.01% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $4.99. A 52-week range for FINV has been $4.70 – $11.08.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 2.19% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 14.41%. With a float of $139.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.07 million.

FinVolution Group ADR (FINV) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward FinVolution Group ADR stocks. The insider ownership of FinVolution Group ADR is 0.19%, while institutional ownership is 54.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24 ’25, was worth 1,072,000. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 50,000 for $9.12, making the entire transaction worth $456,000.

FinVolution Group ADR (FINV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.41% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.28% during the next five years compared to 2.19% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FinVolution Group ADR (NYSE: FINV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what FinVolution Group ADR (FINV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FinVolution Group ADR (FINV)

FinVolution Group ADR (NYSE: FINV) saw its 5-day average volume 2.78 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.51%.

During the past 100 days, FinVolution Group ADR’s (FINV) raw stochastic average was set at 7.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.25 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.30 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.26 in the near term. At $5.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.72.

FinVolution Group ADR (NYSE: FINV) Key Stats

There are 253,250K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 719.96 million. As of now, sales total 1,790 M while income totals 326,490 K. Its latest quarter income was 489,760 K while its last quarter net income were 87,690 K.