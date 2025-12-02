3.70% volatility in Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Monday, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS) opened higher 3.00% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $19.64. Price fluctuations for VIPS have ranged from $12.14 to $21.08 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 18.03%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.55% at the time writing. With a float of $415.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $415.32 million.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 68.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20 ’25, was worth 16,000,000.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 5.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 5.39) by 0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.55% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.66% during the next five years compared to 18.03% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.15. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS)

The latest stats from [Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR, VIPS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.95 million was inferior to 3.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.74%.

During the past 100 days, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR’s (VIPS) raw stochastic average was set at 86.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.69 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.50 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.91. The third major resistance level sits at $21.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.66.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS) Key Stats

There are currently 512,713K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,854 M according to its annual income of 1,060 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,002 M and its income totaled 171,470 K.