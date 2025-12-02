Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 992,960 K

A new trading day began on Monday, with Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) stock price up 5.37% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $38.37. ATAT’s price has ranged from $21.50 to $42.34 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 139.65% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 27.46%. With a float of $112.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.63 million.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Lodging Industry. The insider ownership of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 65.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 19,111,446. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 26 ’25, when Company’s Officer & Director proposed sale 40,000 for $31.25, making the entire transaction worth $1,250,000.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 2.38 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.46% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.42% during the next five years compared to 139.65% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.11. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.49 million. That was better than the volume of 1.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.07%.

During the past 100 days, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR’s (ATAT) raw stochastic average was set at 79.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.49 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.35. However, in the short run, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.36. Second resistance stands at $42.29. The third major resistance level sits at $43.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.21.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.59 billion, the company has a total of 138,186K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 992,960 K while annual income is 174,720 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 344,600 K while its latest quarter income was 59,220 K.