Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) kicked off on Monday, down -8.57% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.4. Over the past 52 weeks, TNYA has traded in a range of $0.36-$4.01.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -15.48% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 50.00%. With a float of $153.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.74 million.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is 8.01%, while institutional ownership is 18.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17 ’25, was worth 1,818. In this transaction SVP, Finance of this company sold 1,367 shares at a rate of $1.33, taking the stock ownership to the 93,971 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17 ’25, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 2,877 for $1.33, making the entire transaction worth $3,826. This insider now owns 169,926 shares in total.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.31) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s (TNYA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.06%.

During the past 100 days, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s (TNYA) raw stochastic average was set at 37.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1103 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1196 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5450, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9327. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3529 in the near term. At $1.4259, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4723. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2335, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1871. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1141.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 213.13 million has total of 166,506K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -111,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -20,280 K.

