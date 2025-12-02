No matter how cynical the overall market is Nutrien Ltd (NTR) performance over the last week is recorded 7.08%

On Monday, Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) was 3.44% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $58.17. A 52-week range for NTR has been $43.69 – $65.08.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales slided by -4.35%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 33.09%. With a float of $483.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $484.33 million.

Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nutrien Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of Nutrien Ltd is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 75.15%.

Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.36) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.09% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.83% during the next five years compared to -4.35% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nutrien Ltd (NTR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

The latest stats from [Nutrien Ltd, NTR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.44 million was superior to 2.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.67%.

During the past 100 days, Nutrien Ltd’s (NTR) raw stochastic average was set at 79.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.39 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $60.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $61.64. The third major resistance level sits at $62.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.86.

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) Key Stats

There are 483,467K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 29.08 billion. As of now, sales total 25,972 M while income totals 674,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,007 M while its last quarter net income were 464,000 K.