Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 395,670 K

Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: TSEM) on Monday, soared 3.47% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $108.11. Within the past 52 weeks, TSEM’s price has moved between $28.64 and $109.06.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 16.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.58%. With a float of $111.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.76 million.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tower Semiconductor Ltd is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 78.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19 ’25, was worth 6,186,880.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.53) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.58% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.79% during the next five years compared to 16.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: TSEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.54 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 360.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: TSEM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.77 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.63%.

During the past 100 days, Tower Semiconductor Ltd’s (TSEM) raw stochastic average was set at 99.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.90 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $113.36 in the near term. At $114.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $117.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $106.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $104.83.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: TSEM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.50 billion based on 110,825K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,436 M and income totals 207,860 K. The company made 395,670 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 53,650 K in sales during its previous quarter.