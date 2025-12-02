Redwire Corporation (RDW) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 304,100 K

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) kicked off on Monday, down -7.08% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.51. Over the past 52 weeks, RDW has traded in a range of $4.87-$26.66.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -53.57% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 27.14%. With a float of $71.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.28 million.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Redwire Corporation is 56.61%, while institutional ownership is 20.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14 ’25, was worth 100,337. In this transaction EVP, GC and Secretary of this company bought 18,410 shares at a rate of $5.45, taking the stock ownership to the 88,704 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14 ’25, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer bought 5,500 for $5.46, making the entire transaction worth $30,029. This insider now owns 107,441 shares in total.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.24 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.08) by -0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.14% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 57.01% during the next five years compared to -53.57% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Redwire Corporation’s (RDW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.05. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Redwire Corporation (RDW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.77 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.02 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.37%.

During the past 100 days, Redwire Corporation’s (RDW) raw stochastic average was set at 1.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.39 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.70 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.45. However, in the short run, Redwire Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.27. Second resistance stands at $5.41. The third major resistance level sits at $5.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.83.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 845.57 million has total of 165,151K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 304,100 K in contrast with the sum of -114,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 103,430 K and last quarter income was -41,150 K.