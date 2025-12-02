7.25% volatility in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on Monday, with Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) stock price down -7.20% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.17. CRVS’s price has ranged from $2.54 to $9.55 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 8.47%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 57.06%. With a float of $57.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.68 million.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc is 23.29%, while institutional ownership is 37.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 27 ’25, was worth 4,891,894. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,176,332 shares at a rate of $4.16, taking the stock ownership to the 7,165,006 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 1,176,332 for $4.16, making the entire transaction worth $4,891,894. This insider now owns 7,165,006 shares in total.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.14 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.06% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.36% during the next five years compared to 8.47% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS)

The latest stats from [Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc, CRVS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.81 million was inferior to 0.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.65%.

During the past 100 days, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (CRVS) raw stochastic average was set at 84.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.53 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.52. The third major resistance level sits at $9.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.30.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 635.54 million, the company has a total of 74,682K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -62,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -10,160 K.

