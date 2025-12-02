Now that Golden Matrix Group Inc’s volume has hit 0.53 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Monday, Golden Matrix Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMGI) opened higher 13.30% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.73. Price fluctuations for GMGI have ranged from $0.72 to $2.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -100.00% at the time writing. With a float of $14.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.60 million.

Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Golden Matrix Group Inc is 89.94%, while institutional ownership is 3.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 40,880. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 50,000 for $0.80, making the entire transaction worth $40,000. This insider now owns 7,420,483 shares in total.

Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.01) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -100.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Golden Matrix Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.52. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI)

Golden Matrix Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMGI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.29 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.63%.

During the past 100 days, Golden Matrix Group Inc’s (GMGI) raw stochastic average was set at 8.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0607 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0860 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9816, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5252. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8718 in the near term. At $0.9200, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9858. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7578, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6920. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6438.

Golden Matrix Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMGI) Key Stats

There are currently 141,238K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 116.34 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 151,120 K according to its annual income of -1,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 47,320 K and its income totaled 570 K.