Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) volume exceeds 6.9 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Zack King

Top Picks

On Monday, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) was -10.06% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.87. A 52-week range for DFLI has been $0.15 – $3.95.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 79.36%. With a float of $118.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.79 million.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp is 1.56%, while institutional ownership is 2.37%.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -1.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -1.32) by -0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.36% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.46. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 15.46 million. That was inferior than the volume of 18.85 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.53%.

During the past 100 days, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp’s (DFLI) raw stochastic average was set at 25.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1169 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1131 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9933, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7038. However, in the short run, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8123. Second resistance stands at $0.8429. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8616. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7630, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7443. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7137.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) Key Stats

There are 120,787K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 94.40 million. As of now, sales total 50,650 K while income totals -40,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 15,970 K while its last quarter net income were -11,070 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.