Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) volume exceeds 6.9 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Monday, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) was -10.06% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.87. A 52-week range for DFLI has been $0.15 – $3.95.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 79.36%. With a float of $118.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.79 million.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp is 1.56%, while institutional ownership is 2.37%.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -1.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -1.32) by -0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.36% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.46. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 15.46 million. That was inferior than the volume of 18.85 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.53%.

During the past 100 days, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp’s (DFLI) raw stochastic average was set at 25.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1169 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1131 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9933, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7038. However, in the short run, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8123. Second resistance stands at $0.8429. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8616. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7630, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7443. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7137.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) Key Stats

There are 120,787K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 94.40 million. As of now, sales total 50,650 K while income totals -40,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 15,970 K while its last quarter net income were -11,070 K.