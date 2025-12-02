Streamex Corp (STEX) plunged -7.33 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Streamex Corp (NASDAQ: STEX) on Monday, plunged -7.33% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.5. Within the past 52 weeks, STEX’s price has moved between $0.40 and $14.11.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 46.11%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 64.00%. With a float of $34.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.46 million.

Streamex Corp (STEX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Streamex Corp is 14.42%, while institutional ownership is 26.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21 ’25, was worth 25,060. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,000 shares at a rate of $3.58, taking the stock ownership to the 7,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 14 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 128,205 for $3.90, making the entire transaction worth $500,000. This insider now owns 128,205 shares in total.

Streamex Corp (STEX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.2) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Streamex Corp (NASDAQ: STEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Streamex Corp (STEX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.12 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16708.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Streamex Corp (STEX)

The latest stats from [Streamex Corp, STEX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.68 million was inferior to 0.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.96%.

During the past 100 days, Streamex Corp’s (STEX) raw stochastic average was set at 18.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.43 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.63 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.62. The third major resistance level sits at $4.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.69.

Streamex Corp (NASDAQ: STEX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 167.09 million based on 39,541K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 40 K and income totals -10,330 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -15,580 K in sales during its previous quarter.