DoorDash Inc (DASH)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) kicked off on Monday, up 3.63% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $198.37. Over the past 52 weeks, DASH has traded in a range of $155.40-$285.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 681.68%. With a float of $349.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $406.17 million.

DoorDash Inc (DASH) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of DoorDash Inc is 18.84%, while institutional ownership is 75.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 11,902,200. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,159 for $198.37, making the entire transaction worth $428,281.

DoorDash Inc (DASH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.33) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 681.68% per share during the next fiscal year.

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DoorDash Inc’s (DASH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.03. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DoorDash Inc (DASH)

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) saw its 5-day average volume 5.16 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.05%.

During the past 100 days, DoorDash Inc’s (DASH) raw stochastic average was set at 22.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.67 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 7.77 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $241.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $223.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $209.10 in the near term. At $212.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $216.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $201.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $197.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $193.50.

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 88.60 billion has total of 430,999K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,722 M in contrast with the sum of 123,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,446 M and last quarter income was 244,000 K.